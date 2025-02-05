Defending Ukraine, soldier and poet Maksym Yemets (Enot) died at front. PHOTOS

A 30-year-old Ukrainian serviceman, poet Maksym Yemets, with the call sign Enot (Raccoon), was killed in the Pokrovsk direction

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by his girlfriend, Ukrainian military and writer Oksana Rubanyak (Xena).

"You were a warrior the world should know about. You were a fighter, you gave your whole life to the war. I sincerely admire and respect your path. You were someone who was not unindifferent, invested as much as possible in the fight, you lived it... Usually, we were on different fronts. Except for the extreme one. Pokrovsk. He gave us the opportunity to see each other more often, but he eventually took you away forever," the defender wrote.

The servicewoman added that she plans to publish a collection of poems by Maksym Yemets, which, according to her, is already at the final stage.

"We met at one of the frontline locations. Everything happened suddenly and unexpectedly. You could make a film about our story, but we kept it a secret until the end. You filled my space, added a sense of security, support, and love to my life. You are the one I have been waiting for all my life," the girl said.

What is known about the fallen Hero?

Maksym Yemets was born in Kosiv, Ivano-Frankivsk region. He joined the Armed Forces of Ukraine in 2014 at the age of 19.

The fallen defender fought as a volunteer soldier as a part of Ukrainian People's Self-Defence, and then served in the 10th SMAB (Separate Mountain Assault Battalion and 24th SMB (Separate Mechanized Brigade), and was a holder of the Order of Courage, III degree.

The Ukrainian defender went through Ilovaisk and Debaltseve. He received the call sign Enot (Raccoon) in 2014.

The last post on the defender's Facebook page was published on 4 February. In it, Maksym published his new poem.









