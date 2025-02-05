ENG
One day in Donetsk region: 2 people killed and 4 wounded by Russian proxies. Russia has shelled region 17 times. PHOTOS

On 4 February 2025, the Russian occupiers fired 17 times on the Donetsk region, killing 2 people and wounding four.

This was announced by the head of the RMA Vadym Filashkin, Censor.NET reports.

Pokrovsk district

In Pokrovsk, 1 person was killed and 2 wounded, 2 houses and a car were damaged; in Hryshyne, a person was wounded.

Kramatorsk district

In Lyman, an administrative building, an enterprise and 6 garages were damaged; in Stavky, an administrative building was damaged. In Druzhkivka, 7 houses, a shop and an industrial facility were damaged. A house was damaged in Tykhonivka of Mykolaivka community. A non-residential building was damaged in Kramatorsk.

Bakhmut district

In Siversk, 8 houses were damaged.

Russian troops fired 17 times in Donetsk region on 4 February. 2 people were killed (in Pokrovsk and Druzhkivka), 4 people were wounded.

249 people were evacuated from the frontline, including 8 children.

Обстріли Донеччини військами РФ 4 лютого 2025 року
