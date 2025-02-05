ENG
During the day, invaders attacked Kherson region 30 times: one person was killed, 17 wounded, including three police officers. PHOTOS

During the day on Wednesday, 5 February, Russian invaders carried out 30 attacks on the territory of the Kherson region, using UAVs, FPV drones and artillery.

This was reported by the Kherson Regional Prosecutor's Office, Censor.NET reports.

"As of 5:30 p.m., we know of one dead man and 17 injured people - 14 civilians and 3 police officers," the agency said.

hostile shelling of Kherson region

A 52-year-old man was killed in Antonivka as a result of a drone attack. Eight other civilians and three police officers were wounded throughout the day.

Five civilians were injured in Kherson. One civilian was wounded in Havrylivka, Beryslav district, as a result of artillery shelling.

hostile shelling of Kherson region

Russian shelling destroyed and damaged 17 civilian objects, including private houses and cars.

hostile shelling of Kherson region

A pre-trial investigation has been initiated into the facts of the occupiers' committing further war crimes (Part 1, Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

