Consequences of enemy UAV attack on Kharkiv. PHOTOS

Since the evening of 5 February, Kharkiv has been attacked twice by Russian drones. The consequences of the attacks were recorded in two districts of the city.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office.

On 5 February, at around 11:25 p.m., an enemy drone struck the Kyivskyi district of Kharkiv. The hit was recorded on the territory of the largest market in the city. At least 100 trade pavilions were damaged.

On 6 February, at 1:05 a.m., a Russian drone attacked a transport infrastructure facility in the Novobavarskyi district. The windows of a hotel near the hit site were also damaged.

"It has been established that the Russian army used a 'Geranium-2' UAV to strike Kharkiv," the prosecutor's office said.

As a reminder, on the evening of 5 February, Russians attacked the "Barabashovo" market in Kharkiv.

