UAH 8.5 million in losses to state: Commander of military unit in Lviv region purchased beds for military at inflated prices - SBI. PHOTO

The State Bureau of Investigation has served a notice of suspicion to the commander of a military unit in the Lviv region, who in 2022 purchased beds for the military at inflated prices without proper procedures.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the SBI.

As noted, the procurement was carried out without following the established procedures - directly from suppliers, without checking the market value of the goods.

It was established that more than 3,000 bunk beds were purchased for a total of UAH 21.7 million, which exceeded the market value by one and a half times. As a result, the state budget suffered losses of over UAH 8.5 million.

The commander of the military unit is suspected of negligence that caused grave consequences under martial law (part 4 of Article 425 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). The sanction of this article provides for punishment in the form of imprisonment for up to 8 years.

Measures to compensate for the damage caused to the state are currently underway.

