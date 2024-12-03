Starting from 2025, Ukrainians will be able to apply for reparations for any crimes of RF – Ministry of Digital Transformation

In 2025, the Ministry of Digital Transformation plans to launch all 45 categories of claims for compensation for damages caused by Russia in the Register of Damages for Ukraine.

This was announced by the head of the Ministry of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov, Censor.NET reports.

"We will add applications for reparations for those who were forced to leave their homes, who suffered damage to life and health, whose cars were destroyed, and other types of damage," he said.

Fedorov added that he had already met with the team of the International Register of Losses for Ukraine, during which the parties discussed the results of their work and plans for the next year.

"We are now strengthening the team and finalizing all legal and technical issues so that all categories of applications to the Register will be available in the first half of 2025," the Minister added.

Back in April, the Register started collecting information about destroyed housing. Most applications were received from Donetsk, Kharkiv and Kherson regions.

According to Fedorov, the most common reasons for filing applications are:

hostilities in the frontline or near-frontline area;

artillery shelling;

air attack;

occupation of a settlement;

destruction of the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant.

International Register of Damage Caused by Russia's Aggression against Ukraine

On May 17, at the Council of Europe summit in Reykjavik, more than 40 countries and the EU signed an agreement on the establishment of the Register of Damage Caused to Ukraine by Russia's Aggression.

The agreement provides for the creation of a database to record evidence of losses or damages caused to the state of Ukraine, individuals and legal entities due to the illegal actions of the Russian Federation, starting from February 24, 2022.

This database will also include financial claims of victims against the Russian Federation. It is expected that the agreed and confirmed claims will be implemented later, when the international community agrees on a compensation mechanism and sources of funding.

Starting in August, Ukrainians will be able to apply to the Register of Losses under 12 new categories.

In early July, the Cabinet of Ministers reduced the number of prerequisites for submitting a claim for compensation for losses to the Register of Losses Caused by the Russian Aggression against Ukraine.

Since July 25, all Ukrainians whose homes were damaged or destroyed as a result of Russian aggression have been able to submit applications to the international Register of Damages. This will form the basis for future reparations.

