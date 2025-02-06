Setting fire to Ukrzaliznytsia facilities: three Russian agents sentenced to 15 years in prison in Bukovyna region - SSU. PHOTOS

Based on the SSU and National Police materials, the court sentenced three agents of the Russian special services who carried out sabotage tasks at Ukrzaliznytsia facilities in Chernivtsi region to 15 years in prison.

This was reported by the press service of the SSU, Censor.NET reports.

As noted, the perpetrators were detained in September 2024 immediately after setting fire to a relay cabinet at a railway junction that ensured the stable movement of trains, including military echelons.

The investigation established that the two brothers and their friend were recruited through telegram channels, where they were looking for "quick" money. After completing a test task - applying provocative graffiti - their Russian supervisor instructed them to set fire to critical infrastructure facilities.





According to the Russian security services, such sabotage was intended to disrupt the logistics of weapons and ammunition supplies for the Ukrainian military.

During the searches, the detainees' mobile phones with evidence of the execution of enemy instructions were seized.

The court found them guilty under Part 2 of Article 28, Part 2 of Article 113 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (sabotage committed by prior conspiracy by a group of persons under martial law). All three were sentenced to 15 years in prison with confiscation of property.

