Russian UAV crashes in Okhtyrka community in Sumy region, damaging houses. PHOTO

On February 6, after 6 pm, an enemy drone crashed on the territory of the Okhtyrka community of Sumy region.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the Sumy Regional Military Administration.

According to preliminary information, people were not injured. Four private houses were damaged. All necessary services are working at the scene.

The consequences of the Russian attack are being clarified.

drone (1727) Sumska region (1250) war in Ukraine (2952)
