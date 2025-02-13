Two Russian drones spotted in southern Moldova. PHOTOS

On the morning of 13 February, two drones were spotted in southern Moldova. One of them exploded in a field.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Moldovan police.

It is noted that two more drones were found on the territory of the Republic of Moldova.

One was found in an agricultural field near the village of Ciumai in Taraclia district, and the other exploded in a field about 1.5 kilometres from Ceadîr-Lunga.

According to the police, experts from the police explosives department are at both locations, and the drones will be examined in detail later.







The fragments found at Ceadîr-Lunga are believed to belong to a Russian drone.

The areas were cordoned off, and there is no longer any danger to citizens in the area.







As a reminder, on the night of 13 February, Russian troops attacked Izmail district of Odesa region with attack UAVs, resulting in 1 person being injured.