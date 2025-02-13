USD 15 thousand for "disability": SBGS dismantles scheme of men smuggling in Odesa region. VIDEO+PHOTOS

An underground business that helped men of mobilisation age to travel abroad illegally using forged documents was exposed in Odesa.

This was reported by the State Border Guard Service, Censor.NET informs.

As noted, the organiser of the scheme was a 37-year-old man who set up an office to produce false documents on being unfit for military service for health reasons, in particular through the registration of a disability group. In addition, the offender organised the entry of data into the "Reserve+" and "Oberig" systems to facilitate unimpeded border crossing. The price of the issue was $15,000.

The man was detained in the centre of Odesa when he was receiving the full amount of money for making a fake package of documents for deferment of military service.

During the searches of the offender's office, home and two cars, the SSU seized a mobile phone, USD 15,000 in cash, medical documents belonging to various clients and other documents confirming the illegal activity.

It is reported that the organiser of the scheme was served a notice of suspicion under Part 3 of Art. 332 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine "Illegal transfer of persons across the state border of Ukraine" and a custody with the right to be released on bail was chosen as a measure of restraint.





















