New Spextr ground robots approved for use in Defence Forces - Ministry of Defence. PHOTO

The Ministry of Defence has codified and approved the use of Spextr ground robotic systems of various modifications in the units of the Ukrainian Defence Forces.

According to Censor.NET, citing the Ministry of Defence, this was reported by the Main Directorate for Support of the Life Cycle of Arms and Military Equipment.

As noted, the Spextr GRS is a versatile unmanned platform designed to perform a wide range of tasks in combat conditions. These GRSs can overcome off-road conditions and difficult terrain. Remotely controlled robots protect and facilitate the work of the military where it is important to reduce risks to humans.

The Ministry of Defence said that, depending on the configuration and attachments, the GRSs perform surveillance tasks, transport ammunition, rear property, etc. In a separate configuration, they can perform tasks to engage the enemy with fire.

Spextr robots are compact in size, making them easy to transport in the back of a van or pick-up truck. Spextr is equipped with a quiet electric motor. The batteries last for several hours of continuous operation.