Almost 30 models of motor vehicles approved for use in Defense Forces in 2024 - Ministry of Defense. PHOTO

In 2024, the Ministry of Defence codified and put into service in the Defence Forces of Ukraine nearly 30 models of vehicles for movement in difficult terrain and off-road conditions.

This was reported by the Ministry of Defence, Censor.NET reports.

It is noted that this includes ATVs, buggies, amphibious vehicles, etc. The products codified last year include those of European, American, Asian and Ukrainian manufacturers.

Also read: More than 200 new models of vehicles to be commissioned in 2024, - Ministry of Defence

"The use of this segment of vehicles allows our soldiers to perform a wide range of tasks at the forefront. In particular, logistics support, evacuation of the wounded, high-speed movement of personnel and cargo where it is impossible to organise a regular truck or car," said Deputy Minister of Defence Dmytro Klimenkov.

Read more: Ukrainian defense industry has increased production by more than 20 times - Defense Ministry

In addition, vehicles with electric motors were among the samples approved for use last year. In particular, the Ukrainian Atom Militar electric motorcycle is used at the front not only as a discreet, silent vehicle but also as a mobile power source. After all, the domestic electric motorcycle has the ability to recharge other electrical devices from its own battery.