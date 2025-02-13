Zelenskyy on completion of Khmelnytskyi NPP: Ukraine will have additional 2 gigawatts of electricity. VIDEO&PHOTOS

On Thursday, 13 February, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy visited the Khmelnytskyi Nuclear Power Plant and heard reports on the prospects for the development of nuclear energy.

The President announced this in his telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

"It is very important that there is a project to complete the KhNPP units. This is energy independence, thanks to which Ukraine will have an additional 2 gigawatts of electricity. This is what is needed to avoid dependence on imports during critical periods and to support Ukraine's industrial development," Zelenskyy said.

He also held a meeting and heard reports on the prospects for the development of nuclear energy and the protection of critical infrastructure, our NPPs in Khmelnytskyi and Rivne regions.

Purchase of Russian-made power units for KhNPPs

In January 2025, the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Energy, Housing and Utilities completely changed the text of bill No. 11392, which was adopted in the first reading, to allow "Energoatom" to buy Russian-made reactors from Bulgaria to complete the third and fourth power units at Khmelnytskyi NPP.

The Committee cancelled the text of bill No. 11392, which was adopted in the first reading and provided for amendments to a number of laws on the functioning of the electricity market, and replaced it with a completely different text before the second reading, which allows the purchase of reactors.

This refers to the purchase of VVER-1000 power units manufactured by "Rosatom" for the "Belene" NPP in Bulgaria. In 2012, Bulgaria cancelled the construction of the plant. In July 2023, the Bulgarian parliament ordered negotiations with Ukraine on the sale of Russian-made VVER-1000 reactors for more than €600 million.

Khmelnytskyi NPP is located in the city of Netishyn, Khmelnytskyi region. Khmelnytskyi NPP has two VVER-1000 power units with a total capacity of 2000 MW (commissioned in 1987 and 2004).

KhNPP has two partially constructed power units for the VVER-1000 reactor. KhNPP Unit 3 is 80% complete, Unit 4 is 25% complete.

On 11 February, the Parliament supported the purchase of two reactors for the Khmelnytskyi NPP.