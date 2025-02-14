Russians attacked Kyiv region with drones at night, air defence systems were operating, targets were shot down. PHOTOS

On the night of 14 February, Russians attacked Kyiv region with drones.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration Mykola Kalashnyk.

"The enemy does not stop terrorising Kyiv region. At night, the region was attacked by a UAV. Air defence forces were operating in the region. We have shot down enemy targets.

There were no casualties among the population," the statement said.

A warehouse caught fire in Fastiv district as a result of an enemy attack. The fire was extinguished.

In Boryspil district, the wreckage of a downed target fell on the territory of a private household.

