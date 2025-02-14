Day in Kherson region: enemy attacked social infrastructure. At night, they hit healthcare facilities in Kherson. PHOTOS

Yesterday, 39 settlements in Kherson region came under enemy fire and air strikes. Russians shelled medical facilities at night.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Prokudin.

"The Russian military hit social infrastructure; residential areas of the region's settlements, in particular, damaging 3 high-rise buildings and 14 private houses. The occupiers also damaged private cars," the statement said.

Two people were killed and five others were injured as a result of Russian aggression.

According to Roman Mrochko, head of the Kherson CMA, Russians attacked healthcare facilities at night. Among them was a children's clinic.

"Fortunately, there were no casualties. More than 100 windows were damaged," said Mrochko.

