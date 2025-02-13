Two killed and one wounded as result of Russian shelling of Kherson and Rozlyv village

Today, on February 13, Russian troops continued to attack Kherson and the region, resulting in deaths and injuries.

This was reported by Censor.NET.

According to Oleksandr Prokudin, head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, at about 4:30 p.m., Russian troops attacked a car with a drone in the Dniprovskyi district of Kherson.

"As a result of the explosives dropped on the vehicle, two people sustained injuries incompatible with life - a 58-year-old woman and a 62-year-old ambulance driver who was on his way on business. My condolences to the families and friends of the victims," he said.

The Kherson RMA reported that the Russian army also shelled the village of Rozlyv of the Bilozerka community with artillery.

It is noted that as a result of the "hit" in a residential building, a 51-year-old woman sustained an explosive injury and contusion. An ambulance crew provided the victim with medical care on the spot.

According to the Kherson Regional Prosecutor's Office, on February 13, the Russian military attacked Kherson region more than 30 times using artillery and drones, including FPVs.

Earlier it was reported that in the morning of February 13, Russian invaders shelled the central district of Kherson. Two people were injured.