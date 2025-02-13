Russia attacked Ukraine with 145 UAVs: 85 targets shot down, 52 lost in location - Air Force. INFOGRAPHICS

On the night of February 13, Russian invaders attacked Ukraine with 140 Shahed-type attack UAVs and various types of imitation drones.

This was reported by the Air Force, Censor.NET reports.

The launches were recorded from the following directions: Orel, Kursk, Bryansk, Shatalovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk.

"As of 09.00, 85 Shahed attack UAVs and other types of drones have been confirmed downed in the Kharkiv, Poltava, Sumy, Cherkasy, Chernihiv, Kirovohrad, Dnipro, Mykolaiv, Kherson, and Odesa regions.



52 enemy imitator drones were lost locally (without negative consequences)," the statement said.

The Odesa and Kharkiv regions were affected by the enemy attack.

