IAEA confirmed attack on Chornobyl NPP: drone hit protective sarcophagus of Unit 4. PHOTO

The IAEA has confirmed a drone strike on the protective sarcophagus of the fourth unit of the Chornobyl nuclear power plant.

According to Censor.NET, this is stated in the IAEA's report in X.

"During the night of 13-14 February, at about 01:50, IAEA team at the Chornobyl site heard an explosion coming from the New Safe Confinement which protects the remains of reactor 4 of the former Chornobyl NPP, causing a fire. They were informed that a UAV had struck the NSC roof," the statement said.

IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi said that the incident and the recent increase in military activity around Zaporizhzhia NPP "underline persistent nuclear safety risks." 

"There is no room for complacency, and the IAEA remains on high alert," he said.

To recap, President Zelenskyy said in the morning that a Russian attack drone with an explosive warhead had hit the Safe Confinement of Unit 4 of the Chornobyl nuclear power plant on the night of 14 February.

