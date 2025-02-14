Financed aggressor’s budget through online casinos: Director of "PIN-UP" detained - SBI. PHOTOS

The State Bureau of Investigation has detained the director of a company that obtained a licence to conduct online gambling under the "PIN-UP" brand.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the SBI press centre.

As noted, during the investigation, law enforcement officers found evidence of links between the online casino and representatives of the Russian Federation, sanctioned persons in Ukraine, and the facts of financing the aggressor's budget. In particular, after the start of the full-scale invasion, the actual owner of the company financed the veterans of the so-called "SMO".

The SBI also found that the company is continuing to operate in Russia, and its affiliates are doing business in the so-called "LPR", contributing to the occupiers' budget.

The detainee was served a notice of suspicion of aiding the aggressor state (Article 111-2 of the Criminal Code), and a motion to impose a custodial measure of restraint is being prepared.







Earlier in the case, the chairman and a member of the Commission for Regulation of Gambling and Lotteries, as well as the actual beneficiaries and owners of the "PIN-UP" trademark, were served with notices of suspicion. Some of the suspects are wanted, and in January, the SBI detained the nominal owner of the online casino.

As part of the investigation, the court transferred over UAH 2.6 billion seized on the accounts of a Russian-linked company to the ARMA. Of these funds, UAH 2 billion has already been used to support Ukraine's defence capability through the purchase of military bonds.

