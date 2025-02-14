Russians attacked Nikopol district more than 15 times: infrastructure, administrative building, gas pipeline and power line damaged. PHOTOS

Russian troops attacked the Nikopol district of the Dnipropetrovsk region with drones and artillery more than fifteen times during the day on 14 February.

This was announced by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk RMA Serhii Lysak, Censor.NET reports.

As noted, Nikopol, Myrive, Marhanets, Chervonohryhorivka and Pokrov communities were under Russian shelling.

No one was reportedly injured.

As a result of hostile attacks, the infrastructure and administrative building were damaged. A five-storey building, 3 private houses and 2 outbuildings were damaged, one of them caught fire, and a car was damaged. A gas pipeline and a power line were hit.

