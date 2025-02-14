Zelenskyy after meeting with Vance: we are waiting for Kellogg in Ukraine for further meetings. PHOTOS

Following his meeting with U.S. Vice President J.D. Vance, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the teams had discussed many key issues and added that Ukraine would be waiting for U.S. Special Representative for Russia and Ukraine Keith Kellogg.

The head of state said this in Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

"I had a good meeting with US Vice President J.D. Vance. I am grateful to him and his entire team for the discussion, which was also attended by Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Special Representative General Keith Kellogg. Our teams will continue to work on the document. We have addressed many key issues and look forward to welcoming General Kellogg to Ukraine for further meetings and a deeper assessment of the situation on the ground," the President said.

Zelenskyy added that Ukraine is ready to move towards real and guaranteed peace as soon as possible.

He also stressed that Ukraine sincerely appreciates Trump's determination, which "can help stop the war and provide Ukraine with justice and security guarantees".

On 14 February, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with US Vice President J.D. Vance on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference.

