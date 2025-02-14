Meeting between Zelenskyy and Vance begins in Munich

A meeting between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and US Vice President J.D. Vance has begun on the sidelines of a security conference in Munich.

This is reported by Suspilne with reference to the press secretary of the President of Ukraine Serhii Nykyforov, Censor.NET reports.

Earlier it was reported that the meeting of President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy with US Vice President J.D. Vance scheduled for February 14 at the Munich Security Conference was postponed to a later date.

