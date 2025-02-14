Trump explained why he called Putin first: We needed to determine whether Russia was willing to make deal

US President Donald Trump said that before speaking with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, he first called Russian leader Vladimir Putin to find out the Kremlin's position on the possible end of the war.

"Someone said, 'Oh, I should have called Zelenskyy first. I didn't think so. I mean, we have to determine whether Russia wants to make a deal or not," Trump explained.

According to the US president, he already knows that Volodymyr Zelenskyy is committed to reaching a peace agreement, as the Ukrainian leader has personally spoken about it.

"But now I know that Russia wants to make a deal," Trump added.

Trump spoke with Putin and Zelenskyy

US President Donald Trump had a phone conversation with Putin on the morning of February 12, 2025.

Subsequently, Zelenskyy and Trump held a meeting.

According to Trump, the conversation with Zelenskyy "went very well."

The White House said that the United States seeks to reach a peace agreement between Russia and Ukraine and end the war.

According to The Telegraph, the US is no longer interested in ensuring Ukrainian and European security.

