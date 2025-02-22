Occupiers attacked Nikopol and Synelnykove districts with drones and KABs: houses and infrastructure were damaged. PHOTOS

Throughout the day on 22 February, Russian troops shelled Nikopol and Synelnykove districts of the Dnipropetrovsk region, causing destruction.

This was announced by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Serhii Lysak, Censor.NET reports.

For example, the aggressor attacked Nikopol district with drones, using kamikaze drones and dropping ammunition from a UAV.



Nikopol and the Marhanets community were under enemy attack.

The shelling damaged a multi-storey building, cars and infrastructure. No one was injured.



In addition, it was noisy in the Synelnykove district. The Russian army hit the Novopavlivska community, allegedly with a KAB. Three private houses were damaged.







