Rescuers extinguish fires caused by Russian attack on Odesa. VIDEO+PHOTOS

As a result of the Russian attack on Odesa, fires broke out at several addresses.

This was reported by the press service of the State Emergency Service, Censor.NET informs.

"Russia attacked Odesa with attack drones. Critical infrastructure and residential buildings were damaged. Fires broke out at several addresses, which firefighters quickly extinguished. The firefighting was complicated by the repeated air raid alert. Psychologists from the State Emergency Service were working with local residents," the rescuers wrote.

It is noted that more than 80 rescuers took part in the aftermath of the attack, and 17 fire trucks were used.

As a reminder, Russians attacked Odesa, 4 people were injured.

