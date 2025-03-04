ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
11653 visitors online
News Photo Russian attack on Odesa on the 3rd of March
2 583 2

Rescuers extinguish fires caused by Russian attack on Odesa. VIDEO+PHOTOS

As a result of the Russian attack on Odesa, fires broke out at several addresses.

This was reported by the press service of the State Emergency Service, Censor.NET informs.

"Russia attacked Odesa with attack drones. Critical infrastructure and residential buildings were damaged. Fires broke out at several addresses, which firefighters quickly extinguished. The firefighting was complicated by the repeated air raid alert. Psychologists from the State Emergency Service were working with local residents," the rescuers wrote.

It is noted that more than 80 rescuers took part in the aftermath of the attack, and 17 fire trucks were used.

As a reminder, Russians attacked Odesa, 4 people were injured.

Read more: Russia’s attack on Odesa: 4 people injured, 3 boiler houses out of action in city (updated)

Consequences of the Russian attack on Odesa
Rescuers help people at the arrival site in Odesa

On the evening of 3 March, Russians attacked Odesa

Author: 

war (1038) shoot out (12960) Odesa (906) Odeska region (610) fire (673) State Emergency Service of Ukraine (747) Odeskyy district (74)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on YouTube
 
 