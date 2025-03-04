Russia’s attack on Odesa: 4 people injured, 3 boiler houses out of action in city (updated)

As a result of the hostile shelling, three district boiler houses in Odesa were shut down, residential buildings and a business centre were damaged.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the mayor of the city, Hennadii Trukhanov.

"The work of three district boiler houses in the city has been suspended as a result of hostile shelling. We are working to restart the heat supply process as soon as possible using alternative power sources," the mayor said.

The Russian attack also damaged residential buildings and a business centre.

Information about the victims is being clarified.

Later, the head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, Oleh Kiper, said that four people had been injured in the Russian attack.

"Unfortunately, three people, residents of private houses, sustained shrapnel wounds and fractures of their limbs. They were taken to medical institutions in moderate condition. Another person, who was in the business centre at the time of the attack, sustained a concussion.

Doctors are providing all the necessary assistance," Kiper said.

Earlier in the evening, explosions were reported in Odesa during an attack by Russian drones.

