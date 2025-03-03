ENG
Consequences of enemy attack on Kharkiv city centre. PHOTOS

On 2 March, around 22:00, Russian occupiers shelled a residential area in the Kyivskyi district of Kharkiv.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration.

"According to preliminary data, an enemy 'Shahed' UAV hit the roof of a five-storey residential building. The impact caused a fire in two apartments with an area of 80 square metres. Nearby apartment buildings, non-residential premises and 3 cars were damaged. Rescuers rescued five people and extinguished the fire," the statement said.

Reportedly, 8 people were injured, including a six-year-old child. The victims were provided with medical assistance on the spot.

Read more: Ukrainian air defence forces shot down 46 enemy UAVs out of 83, 31 imitator UAVs lost in the area - Air Force. INFOGRAPHICS

