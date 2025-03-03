Ukrainian air defence forces shot down 46 enemy UAVs out of 83, 31 imitator UAVs lost in the area - Air Force. INFOGRAPHICS

On the night of 3 March 2025, the Russians attacked Ukraine with 83 Shahed-type attack UAVs and various types of imitation drones from 4 directions - Oryol, Kursk, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The air attack was repelled by anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units and mobile fire groups of the Air Force and the Defence Forces of Ukraine.

As of 08.30 a.m., 46 Shahed attack UAVs and other types of drones were confirmed downed in Kharkiv, Poltava, Sumy, Kyiv, Chernihiv, Cherkasy and Dnipropetrovsk regions.

31 enemy imitator UAVs were lost in the area (no negative consequences).

Kharkiv, Sumy, Kyiv, Cherkasy, Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhzhia regions suffered as a result of the hostile attack.

On the evening of 2 March, a Russian drone hit a building in the centre of Kharkiv. Drones also attacked Kryvyi Rih.

