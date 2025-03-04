Consequences of enemy attacks on Kostiantynivka: city under constant shelling, much civilian infrastructure damaged. PHOTOS

Kostiantynivka, Donetsk Oblast, is under constant shelling: rescuers struggle to deal with the consequences of Russian attacks.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the SES.

As noted, a private residential building was destroyed by an enemy air strike yesterday. There was information that there may be people under the rubble. Fortunately, after a thorough check, rescuers did not find any victims.

However, the impact was not without consequences - 25 private houses, an administrative building and a garage were damaged.

"Every day the Russian occupiers destroy Kostiantynivka, turning the once cosy city into ruins. Residential buildings, schools, hospitals - the occupiers leave no chance for a peaceful life. For the residents, every day is a day of survival at gunpoint," the SES emphasises.











