Consequences of enemy attacks on Kostiantynivka: city under constant shelling, much civilian infrastructure damaged. PHOTOS
Kostiantynivka, Donetsk Oblast, is under constant shelling: rescuers struggle to deal with the consequences of Russian attacks.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the SES.
As noted, a private residential building was destroyed by an enemy air strike yesterday. There was information that there may be people under the rubble. Fortunately, after a thorough check, rescuers did not find any victims.
However, the impact was not without consequences - 25 private houses, an administrative building and a garage were damaged.
"Every day the Russian occupiers destroy Kostiantynivka, turning the once cosy city into ruins. Residential buildings, schools, hospitals - the occupiers leave no chance for a peaceful life. For the residents, every day is a day of survival at gunpoint," the SES emphasises.
