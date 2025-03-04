DIU: Budanov presents awards to cyber activists who cooperate with military intelligence. PHOTOS

The Chief of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine Lieutenant General Kyrylo Budanov presented the Orders of Bohdan Khmelnytskyi of the III class to the cyber activists of the LASKA group.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine's press centre.

"This is the first time in the history of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine that cyber specialists from the civilian sector have received state awards of this level for their professional contribution to strengthening national security," the statement said.



As noted, the honoured cyber activists have been cooperating with military intelligence since the first day of Russia's full-scale invasion.







"Their skilful actions in the enemy's cyberspace have significantly reduced the capabilities of the military-industrial complex of the aggressor state of Russia, as well as provided critical information," the DIU said.

