Ukrainian Armed Forces to receive new Ukrainian-made NORD kamikaze drones – Ministry of Defence. PHOTO

The Ministry of Defence has codified and approved the use of Ukrainian-made NORD unmanned aerial systems in the Armed Forces.

According to the Main Directorate for Life Cycle Support of Weapons and Military Equipment, NORD drones are compact and manoeuvrable.

The drones have an advanced control system that ensures reliable communication between the operator and the bird in the face of enemy electronic warfare.

The Ministry of Defence also stated that these UAVs are equipped with carbon fibre frames in several size variants. NORD drones, with a payload of several kilograms, can reach speeds of up to 150 kilometres per hour.

In total, over UAH 44 billion will be allocated for the procurement of FPV drones this year.

