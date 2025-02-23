Ukraine has alternative to Starlink systems, - Umierov

Defense Minister Rustem Umerov said that there is an alternative to the Starlink system. The minister promised more details about it later.

Umerov said this at the forum "Ukraine. Year 2025" forum, Censor.NET reports.

"As for Starlink. We are already working on it, there are alternatives. We do not disclose them. Soon, together with the Ministry of Digital Transformation, the Ministry of Strategy and our other colleagues from the Ministry of Defense and the Armed Forces, we will announce how we will implement these decisions. But there is already a solution, there is an alternative," said the head of the defense ministry.

Read more: Ministry of Defense launches new model for providing Armed Forces with UAVs, in particular, introduces DOT-Chain system in procurement

As reported earlier, U.S. officials are discussing the possibility of disconnecting Ukraine from the Starlink satellite Internet system owned by Elon Musk if Kyiv refuses the proposed minerals deal.

In turn, Poland said that it had purchased the Starlink satellite Internet systems for Ukraine and could not imagine that anyone could break the agreement to which Poland is a party.

Later, Elon Musk, an American billionaire and head of the U.S. Government's Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) , called Reuters' information about U.S. threats to cut off Starlink, which he owns, a lie.