Warhead of Russian missile neutralised in Sumy region – National Police. PHOTO

In the Sumy region, police explosive experts neutralized an enemy missile warhead.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the Sumy regional police.

The damaged missile body was discovered by a local resident in a snow-covered field near a settlement.

Officers of the Explosive Ordnance Disposal Department of the Sumy Regional National Police arrived at the crash site and, after examining the recovered parts, determined that they were dealing with a Russian long-range airborne guided missile.

EOD specialists examined the area where the missile fell, removed the missile and took it to a safe place for destruction.

Read more: Ambassador: France will continue supplying SCALP missiles to Ukraine and is not against their use against targets in Russia