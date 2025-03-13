Russian strike on Kostiantynivka on March 12: couple rescued from rubble, woman spent nearly 20 hours under debris. VIDEO+PHOTOS

Rescuers managed to unblock a couple who were trapped in the rubble after a Russian air strike on Kostiantynivka in Donetsk region yesterday, and the husband and wife are currently in hospital.

This was reported by the Ministry of Internal Affairs, Censor.NET reports.

As noted, last night, Russians attacked high-rise buildings in the city with bombs. Rescuers and police officers were continuously dismantling the rubble of the destroyed buildings, helping the wounded and patrolling the surrounding area. At night, law enforcement officers heard voices coming from under the rubble of one of the buildings.

Read more: Sapper Training Center to be built in Ukraine - Klymenko

At around 4:00 a.m., police and rescuers managed to extract the man. He was handed over to medics. The search for the woman continued until nearly 12:00 p.m. Police paramedics provided her with first aid and transported her to the hospital. She is in critical condition, having spent almost 20 hours under the rubble, and doctors are fighting to save her life."

The Ministry of Internal Affairs also noted that, according to updated information, there were no casualties as a result of the strike on the city.

"As of 3:00 p.m., we know about 7 injured. During the works, 2.5 tonnes of building structures were dismantled. The enemy is targeting civilians! Take care of yourself and evacuate to safe regions!" - the Ministry of Internal Affairs added.

Read more: Two dead as result of Russian attack on Kyiv, pregnant women among injured. Rescue operation complicated by collapse of stairwells - MIA. PHOTOS