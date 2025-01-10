Sapper Training Center to be built in Ukraine - Klymenko

Ukraine is planning to build a training center for deminers, where deminers from both public and private mine action entities will be trained and upgrade skills.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine Ihor Klymenko.

Thus, the head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine said that the construction of the Center will be supported by the government of Japan and JICA (Japan International Cooperation Agency), which is one of the components of strengthening the capabilities of the Ministry of Internal Affairs system in the field of demining. The Center will provide training and advanced training for sappers from public and private mine action entities.

According to Klymenko, pyrotechnics experts are trained at universities of civil defense and life safety. Police explosives experts are trained at their training center.

"A person who wants to become a pyrotechnics experts has to pass the appropriate selection. Then there are more than 2 months of intensive training. And after successful completion of the training, the newly minted sapper starts working," the minister said.

Klymenko also noted that since the beginning of the work, the sappers of the Ministry of Internal Affairs have removed more than 898 thousand explosive items. In 2024, the sapper units of the National Police defused an average of 339 explosive devices per square kilometer of demined areas, and the pyrotechnics of the SES defused 156.

In addition, the Minister reminded that since September 2024, the Office of Mine Action has been operating in Kyiv on the basis of the SES, which, among other things, monitors demining processes in real time. In particular, a specialized dashboard displays both general information and the involved demining teams at a particular demining site.

"We know exactly where and how many teams are working every day. What areas have already been checked and how many are planned. This visualization is necessary for work planning and understanding the scale," added Klymenko.

The Interior Minister added that the demining process identifies areas that require special attention. These include restoring the safe operation of critical infrastructure facilities, settlements and returning land to productive use by farmers in the de-occupied territories. The focus is on demining near power lines, pipelines, railways, roads and agricultural land.