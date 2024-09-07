Office of Mine Action of State Emergency Service of Ukraine opened in Ukraine. VIDEO

The Office of Mine Action of the State Emergency Service was opened in Ukraine.

This was announced by the Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine Ihor Klymenko, Censor.NET reports.

As noted, the Office is a coordinating body responsible for planning, monitoring, and practical implementation of mine action tasks. It also carries out certification and quality control of mine action operators.

Klymenko said that he had held a meeting with regional heads of the State Emergency Service and heard operational reports on the demining process.



According to him, over the past 24 hours alone, the Ministry of Internal Affairs sappers surveyed more than 200 hectares of territory and destroyed almost 600 explosive devices.

"All this is monitored by experts in real time on an interactive map - the number of forces and means involved, potentially contaminated and already cleaned areas, etc.", the minister said.

He stressed that the launch of the Mine Action Office is an important step in countering the mine threat in Ukraine. It will help not only to strengthen control over demining and coordination of this process, but also to interact more effectively with citizens in the field of mine safety.