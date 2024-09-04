Forest fires are being extinguished in Kyiv, Donetsk and Kharkiv regions - SES

Ecosystem fires are being extinguished in the Kyiv, Kharkiv, and Donetsk regions.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the State Emergency Service.

No increase in air pollution has been recorded as a result of the fires in the Kyiv region.

"Near the village of Pukhivka, Brovary district, peat is burning in several places. The total area is about 15 hectares. During the day, rescuers eliminated the fire over an area of more than 7 hectares, and about 8 hectares remain to be extinguished. In addition, a fire has been localized in the exclusion zone over an area of more than 420 hectares. Liquidation continues, the radiation background is constantly monitored, it is currently normal," said Oleksandr Khorunzhyi, spokesman for the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.

A large-scale forest fire caused by an air strike has been extinguished in the Donetsk region for four days. The fire has covered about 5,000 hectares: buildings on the territory of 46 households, 8 cars were damaged, and 3 people were evacuated.

In the Kharkiv region, as a result of the fire spreading from the Donetsk region to the village of Studenok, the fire burned over 1,500 hectares in the forestry. Two people were injured, including a rescuer. The fire destroyed buildings on the territory of 236 households. More than 200 people were evacuated.

The fight against the fire continues.