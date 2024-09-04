Fire drone burns occupiers’ positions in Kharkiv region. VIDEO
A video has been posted online showing a Ukrainian drone operator from the 42nd Separate Mechanised Brigade flying a fire drone.
According to Censor.NET, the use of this type of drone became known recently. The recording shows the drone approaching the target and flying over enemy positions with a fire jet.
"The operators of the Perun unmanned systems battalion of the 42nd Separate Mechanised Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine are lighting up the landing in the Kharkiv direction with the help of the most famous flying fire drone in the country," the author of the publication notes in his commentary.
