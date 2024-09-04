Emergency and rescue operations at site of Russian missile strike in Lviv are completed - SES. PHOTOS

Emergency and rescue operations have been completed at the site of a Russian missile strike in Lviv.

This was reported by the press service of the State Emergency Service, Censor.NET informs.

It is noted that 12 people were rescued.

"Fifty-three people were injured. Unfortunately, seven people died, including, according to updated data, two children (7 and 14 years old). Psychologists from the Lviv Oblast State Emergency Service and the Lviv State University of Life Safety provided assistance to 103 victims, including 16 children.



More than 150 rescuers and 38 units of special equipment were involved in the aftermath of the incident," the statement said.

What we know about the Russian attack on Ukraine on 4 September 2024

As reported, on the night of 4 September, Russia launched 5 Tu-95 ms strategic bombers. Later it became known about the launches. In the morning, the occupiers also took off with MiG-31K and Tu-22M3. The Air Force reported that there was a threat to the western regions. It also became known that houses in the area of the main railway station in Lviv were burning due to the Russian attack. According to the latest reports, 7 people were killed and many wounded. According to doctors, 11 people are in critical condition.

In addition, there was an explosion in Kryvyi Rih. Later it became known that the enemy had launched a missile attack on a civilian infrastructure facility in Kryvyi Rih.

