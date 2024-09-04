At one of locations in Lviv, depth of rubble is great. There may be people under it - RMA

More than 130 emergency workers are currently working at the sites of the attacks in Lviv. They have engaged 30 units of special equipment.

This was reported on Facebook by the head of the Lviv Regional Military Administration Maksym Kozytskyi, Censor.NET informs.

According to him, the search for the victims is ongoing.

"The biggest difficulty is that at one of the locations in a very limited area there is a large depth of rubble. There may still be people under it. The rescuers are doing everything to dismantle the ruins as quickly and as carefully as possible," he added.

What is known about the Russian attack on Ukraine on 4 September 2024

As reported, on the night of 4 September, Russia launched 5 Tu-95 ms strategic bombers. Later it became known about the launches. In the morning, the occupiers also took off with MiG-31K and Tu-22M3. The Air Force reported that there was a threat to the western regions. It also became known that houses in the area of the main railway station in Lviv were burning due to the Russian attack. According to the latest reports, 7 people were killed and many wounded. According to doctors, 11 people are in critical condition.

In addition, there was an explosion in Kryvyi Rih. Later it became known that the enemy had launched a missile attack on a civilian infrastructure facility in Kryvyi Rih.