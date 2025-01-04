In Kyiv, clearing of rubble after Russian attack on January 1 has been completed: two dead, four injured. PHOTOS

Search, rescue and recovery operations, which continued after the Russian attack on 1 January, have been completed in the Pechersk district of Kyiv.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine.

Thus, as a result of an enemy strike on 1 January, two people were killed and four others were wounded. Emergency workers rescued four residents of the damaged building.

It is noted that rescuers from the State Emergency Service, utilities, and volunteers worked at the site for three days.

They removed and dismantled five concrete monolithic slabs and removed more than 850 tonnes of construction waste.

In addition, 382 rescuers and 117 units of SES equipment were involved in the response.

Russian attack on Kyiv on 1 January

On the morning of 1 January, Kyiv was attacked by enemy drones. Debris fell in two districts.

Hostile drones hit a residential building: two people were killed. 6 injured, including two pregnant women. The rescue operation was carried out in difficult conditions - stairwells collapsed.

The attack killed prominent neuroscientist Ihor Zyma and his wife, scientist Olesia Sokur.

The building of the National Union of Writers of Ukraine was also damaged.

During the Russian drone attack, an explosive wave damaged, among other things, the administrative buildings of the Ukrainian parliament, which house committees and units of the Verkhovna Rada's Secretariat.