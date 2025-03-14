ENG
Drone attack on Kharkiv
Mayor: Russians attack Kharkiv with ’shaheds’, 7 people injured, 4 of them children. PHOTO

On the evening of March 13, Russian drones attacked one of the districts of Kharkiv.

This was reported by Mayor Ihor Terekhov, Censor.NET reports.

"We have three strikes in the city, all in the Novobavarskyi district," Terekhov wrote.

Update

Later, Terekhov clarified that the hit in the Novobavarskyi district was in an open area. There are no casualties at the moment.

In addition, in Osnovianskyi district, non-residential outbuildings were hit. There was a significant fire. There is information about one victim.

As of 9:54 p.m., there are seven victims - 4 children, 2 women and one man.

Later, the SES press service said that at around 8:40 p.m., the enemy launched a massive attack on Kharkiv with attack UAVs, with 3 hits recorded in open areas in different parts of the city.

"According to preliminary information from the doctors of the Regional Emergency Medical Centre, as a result of one of the explosions, 7 people suffered an acute stress reaction: 4 children, 2 women and a man. The glazing of three private houses was also damaged," the SES said.

As a result of the fourth hit, a fire broke out in a non-residential building, which was promptly extinguished by SES rescuers.

