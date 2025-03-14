SSU detains woman involved in terrorist attack in Kharkiv region that killed 15-year-old Russian agent and serviceman. PHOTOS

An accomplice in the terrorist attack carried out by the Russian special services in the Kharkiv region in early February 2025 was detained.

This was reported by the press service of the SSU, Censor.NET reports.

Then the occupiers blew up their 15-year-old agent with an improvised explosive device, who had brought the explosives to a National Guard military unit under the guise of a courier, with an improvised explosive device. The Russian agent and the soldier to whom the "parcel" was addressed were killed.

"Another Russian agent has been detained - a 28-year-old unemployed woman from Kharkiv, who, following the instructions of the occupiers, made an IED for the 'courier'. According to SSU counter-intelligence, the explosive was equipped with additional destructive elements and a mobile phone for remote activation.

The woman put the ready-made IED in her sports bag and left it in her entrance. From there, it was picked up by a local schoolboy who had been lured into criminal activity by the occupiers via a Telegram channel looking for "easy money". After that, the underage agent ordered a taxi and drove to the National Guard unit with the explosives.

The enemy tracked the agent's entire route using the GPS navigation in his phone. When the occupiers detected the arrival of the defendant at the destination, they remotely activated the IED and eliminated their agent as an "unnecessary witness", the statement said.

SSU CI established the location of the agent who manufactured the explosives and detained her at her residence. During the searches, SSU officers seized components for a new IED and a mobile phone with evidence of cooperation with Russia.







She has now been served a notice of suspicion under two articles of the Criminal Code:

p. 5, Art. 27, Art. 258, para. 3 (aiding and abetting a terrorist act that resulted in the death of people);

p. 1 Art. 263 (illegal acquisition and possession of an explosive device).

The offender is in custody without the right to be released on bail and faces life imprisonment with confiscation of property.