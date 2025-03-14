Russian shellings kill one person, wound 12 others in Donetsk region. PHOTOS

Over the last day, Russians fired 13 times at the localities of Donetsk region. The enemy fired at the cities of Bilytske, Kostiantynivka, Pokrovsk, Toretsk, and the villages of Hlyboka Makatykha, Malynivka, Maiaky, and Rivne.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration Vadym Filashkin and the regional police.

Pokrovskyi district

In the village of Rivne in the Myrnohrad community, Russians killed a civilian with an FPV drone strike, wounded another and damaged a car.

Over the past day, 6 people were wounded in Pokrovsk. In the morning, the enemy attacked Pokrovsk. The shelling damaged a private house in the western part of the city.

At 08:20 Russian occupation forces shelled the south-eastern part of Pokrovsk. As a result of the shelling, 3 civilians sustained injuries of moderate severity: a boy born in 2009, a woman born in 1983, a man born in 1984. 1 private household was destroyed by the shelling.

At 13:00 the hostile shelling damaged a shop in the north-eastern part of Pokrovsk. As a result of the shelling 3 civilians were wounded: a man of 1978 year of birth, a man of 1973 year of birth, a woman of 1974 year of birth. The victims were diagnosed with mine-blast traumas and shrapnel wounds.

Three people were injured in Malynivka, Pokrovsk district, and a private house was damaged by shelling. An infrastructure facility was damaged in Bilytske.

Kramatorsk district

The occupiers shelled Kostiantynivka with "Smerch" multiple rocket launchers and artillery, wounding two civilians, destroying 1 apartment building and 16 private houses, hospital buildings, a dentist's office, 4 trade pavilions, and three power lines.

Russian troops shelled Maiaky with "Smerch" MLRS, damaging three private houses and a car.

Bakhmut district

In Siversk, 10 houses were damaged.

In total, Russians fired 13 times at localities in Donetsk region over the last day. 107 people, including 3 children, were evacuated from the frontline.

Read more: More than 2.5 thousand people remain in Pokrovsk – CMA









