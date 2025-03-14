Soldier and producer of Starlight Media projects, Yurii Kirpik, died in battle for Ukraine. PHOTO

Yurii Kirpik, a producer of Starlight Media projects, including the "Zvazheni i Shchastlyvi" project and the "House of Happiness" series, died at the front.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Starlight Media executive producer Oleksandr Bykov.

"Our Starlightmedia family has suffered a great loss... Yurii Kirpik has died. It is hard to believe it and to find words of support for his family and friends. For some of us, he was a colleague, for others a true friend, a person who always supported, joked and brought light even in the most difficult times," the post reads.

"Now you will protect us from the sky... my friend. The most professional of the TV people I was lucky enough to work with. It's an honour to know you, Hero!" wrote Anastasia Hrabar, executive producer of ICTV.

Yurii Kirpik was an executive producer of the "Zvazheni i Shchastlyvi" project, "Giovanni" and "House of Happiness" series. In 2012, he and his colleagues received the "Teletriumph" award for the "Zvazheni i Shchastlyvi" project.

