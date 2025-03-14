SBI conducts searches at HQCJ deputy head’s place in connection with ex-judge Tandyr case. PHOTOS

Searches are being conducted at the residence of the Deputy Head of the High Qualification Commission of Judges of Ukraine as part of an investigation into possible misrepresentation of the court.

This was reported by the press service of the State Bureau of Investigation, Censor.NET reports.

"The searches are being conducted to identify evidence that may indicate deliberate false testimony in favor of the former judge of the Makariv District Court of the Kyiv Region (Oleksii Tandyr - Ed.). It has been established that the Deputy Head of the HQCJ is on friendly terms with the ex-judge.

According to preliminary data, the Deputy Head of the HQCJ of Ukraine, during interrogation as a witness in criminal proceedings on suspicion of the ex-judge of committing a fatal road accident, could have given deliberately false testimony, combined with the artificial creation of evidence for the defense," the statement said.









The day before, the SBI conducted searches at the place of work of the Deputy Head of the HQCJ.

The pre-trial investigation is being carried out on the grounds of a criminal offence under Part 2 of Article 384 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (Misleading a court or other authorised body). The sanction of the article provides for punishment in the form of imprisonment for up to 5 years.

According to the HQCJ website, Oleksii Omelian is the Deputy Head of the Commission.

The case of judge Oleksii Tandyr

On the night of 26 May, Makariv District Court judge Oleksii Tandyr, who was drunk, ran over a National Guard officer to his death at a checkpoint in Kyiv.

The SBI reported that the judge refused to undergo the examination.

The PROSUD project noted that Tandyr had previously been notable for the dismissal of a large number of drunken drivers.

On 27 May, the Pechersk District Court of Kyiv remanded judge Oleksii Tandyr in custody. According to an expert examination, the former judge was intoxicated at the time of the accident.

Later, Tandyr asked to be sent to the army instead of the detention center.

In June, it was reported that the High Council of Justice dismissed Makariv court judge Oleksiy Tandyr, who had run over a National Guard officer at a checkpoint in Kyiv.

