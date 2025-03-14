Anton Pshenychnyi, Kyiv policeman, blogger and co-founder of "Sarmat TV" in Berdiansk, died at front. PHOTO

On 13 March, Anton Pshenychnyi, a Kyiv policeman, well-known civil activist, blogger and former deputy of the Berdiansk City Council, was killed while performing a combat mission in the Toretsk sector.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the National Police of Ukraine.

Anton Pshenychnyi was only 30 years old and a senior inspector of the tactical and special training department of the Special Police Regiment (Rifle) of the Kyiv Police Headquarters.

Anton Pshenychnyi began his police service in April 2022 as a police officer of the "Poltava" Special Police Patrol Service, then joined the "Safari" Assault Regiment of the Special Police Department of the Joint Assault Brigade of the National Police "Liut" and since the summer of 2024 has worked as a senior inspector of the Tactical and Special Training Department of the Special Police Regiment (Rifle) of the Main Directorate of the National Police in Kyiv.

Prior to the full-scale invasion, Anton Pshenychnyi had always taken an active civic position and was known in Berdiansk for his activities. He was one of the founders of "Sarmat TV".

During the 2020 local elections, Anton Pshenychnyi was elected as a member to the Berdiansk City Council. However, in December of the same year, in protest, he resigned his mandate on his own initiative. The reason was that the body was controlled by Oleksandr Ponomariov, an MP from the OPFL.

On 18 March, he would have turned 31.

