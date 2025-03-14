Ukrainian-made WINFLY UAVs approved for use in Armed Forces of Ukraine - Ministry of Defence. PHOTO

The Ukrainian-made WINFLY unmanned aerial systems were codified and approved for use in the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

According to Censor.NET, with reference to the Ministry of Defence, this was reported by the Main Directorate for Support of the Life Cycle of Arms and Military Equipment.

See more: Up to three months of training: Ministry of Defence on training under Contract 18-24 programme. INFOGRAPHICS

It is noted that WINFLY copters are based on frames of several sizes. When designing these UAVs, Ukrainian engineers took into account the recommendations and experience of frontline UAV operators. In particular, certain engineering solutions have been applied to improve the safety of crews during combat operations and the drones' resistance to enemy electronic countermeasures.

"'Birds' of the complexes are fast and well manoeuvrable. They can hit not only field shelters and ground-based moving enemy targets, but also pursue and destroy enemy reconnaissance drones," the Ministry of Defence said.

Read more: Ministry of Defence hinders launch of NATO-calibre ammunition production - Ukrainian Armour