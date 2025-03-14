Ukraine and Spain sign agreement on training of Ukrainian military – Umerov. PHOTO

Minister of Defence of Ukraine Rustem Umerov met with Minister of Defence of the Kingdom of Spain Margarita Robles. The parties discussed key issues of joint security and training of Ukrainian servicemen.

This was reported by the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.

"We are strengthening defence cooperation with Spain. The next stop is Madrid," said the head of the defence ministry.

The parties identified priority areas of cooperation that require special attention. In particular, they focused on deepening industrial cooperation, strengthening air defence systems, and supplying ammunition and armoured vehicles.

"Ms Robles presented detailed plans to assist Ukraine in 2025. As a result of the talks, we signed an important agreement on training the Ukrainian military, which will take our cooperation to a new level," Umerov said.

The Spanish side also showed considerable interest in studying the Ukrainian experience of modern warfare.

"I am sincerely grateful to Spain for its steadfast support since the first days of the full-scale invasion, in particular for military assistance and training of our defenders," he added.

