Syrskyi visited positions of "Khartiia" fighters in Kharkiv direction: Enemy does not stop attempts to assault. PHOTO

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi made a working visit to the defence line of the 13th Operational Brigade of the National Guard "Khartiia" in the Kharkiv direction.

He posted this on Facebook, Censor.NET reports.

"I worked along the defensive line of the 'Khartiia' Brigade in the Kharkiv direction, where the enemy doesn`t stop its assault attempts. On the ground, I examined the operational situation in detail and discussed urgent issues to ensure the resilience of our defense. I identified the needs of our troops and gave instructions to resolve existing problems," he said.

The Commander-in-Chief reminded that in May of last year, Russian invaders launched a large-scale offensive in this area, aiming to create a "buffer zone" in northern Ukraine and to seize Kharkiv.

"However, ten months later, the enemy is blocked in the Vovchansk area, and in some sectors has been pushed back to the north. The 13th Operational Brigade of the National Guard of Ukraine, 'Khartiia,' is one of the units that reliably holds its assigned lines and destroys the occupiers, effectively employing unmanned and robotic systems — both in defense and offense," Syrskyi emphasized.

Read more: Enemy has intensified assaults to capture Chasiv Yar - OSGT "Khortytsia"





